Bebe Rexha Smolders In Sexy Looks As She Embraces Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Appearance

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filmed Thursday night in New York City and Bebe Rexha was one of the performers involved in the show. The singer had been sharing tidbits about how excited she was for the event via her social media pages and she rocked several stunning, sultry looks throughout the course of the evening.

As she walked the pink carpet for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bebe Rexha wore a sexy, sparkly red dress which had a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage. Rexha wore silver strappy stiletto heels and embraced the high slit on the wraparound stunner had that gave a saucy peek at her legs.

While she was on stage performing, Bebe wore a custom-designed pink bodysuit by Croatian designer Zigman. Croatia Week notes that Zigman’s design included a neon pink jacket attached to the revealing bodysuit and the singer wore thigh-high pink boots to complete the look.

Express details that the Zigman outfit had a slim belt at the waist that accentuated Rexha hourglass curves and the ensemble had a plunging neckline that shared a peek at Bebe’s cleavage. The stunning outfit also has a very large pink bow on the back and Rexha wore fishnet stockings to finish out the jaw-dropping look.

After filming the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Rexha posted a couple of additional photos to her Instagram page. In one, she said she had just wrapped things up and the photo was a tantalizing one showing her in a black robe, bra, and panty set. Bebe is wearing the robe partially open so fans can see her toned abs and cleavage, along with one long leg as she hits just the perfect, sultry angle to best flaunt her curves.

Later in the evening, Bebe hit the town to party and she chose a jaw-dropping top that had her on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction from the looks of things. In her Instagram post, Rexha wore black pants and what seems to be a stunning Vivienne Westwood top.

The top looks to be a gold or mustard color that appears to be a version of the line’s vintage corset bustier. The corset bustier top is made of velvet and had a scoop neck that barely contained Rexha’s voluptuous bosom. Bebe added a gold chain-link belt and added a gold bracelet to tie it all together. Rexha had on a glittery eyeshadow throughout the night and a pink color on her nails that synced beautifully with the Victoria’s Secret color scheme.

It doesn’t look as if Bebe Rexha has any downtime ahead of her as she will soon be off to additional gigs and projects. She thoroughly enjoyed her experience with this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and fans will be able to check it all out on December 2 when it’s broadcast on ABC.