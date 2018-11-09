Oprah Winfrey Announces 2018 Favorite Things — What’s On Her $13,000 Holiday Gift List?

With 107 items, it's Oprah's biggest holiday gift list yet.

Oprah Winfrey doesn’t have a talk show anymore, but she still has her “Favorite Things” list. The annual segment was a popular one on The Oprah Winfrey Show, but luckily the media mogul still has a forum in which to make her holiday gift selections.

The O, The Oprah Magazine website posted the full list of Oprah’s 2018 holiday favorites, and as usual, the list includes dozens of handpicked items chosen by the talk show queen herself. For 2018 the list is bigger than ever — a whopping 107 items — as Oprah and her team share their favorite travel bags, fragrances, kitchen gadgets, food items, high-end bed sheets, techie items, and of course, pajamas. All of the items can be purchased on Amazon.

In an announcement on her website, Oprah admitted that her “Favorite Things” list has turned into a much bigger deal than she ever expected. She originally gifted red-checkered flannel pajamas and some cozy shearling-lined boots to her 490 employees, thus kicking off the “Favorite Things” obsession two decades ago.

“These days, choosing my Favorite Things makes me a little cuckoo. What started as an organic extension of wanting to treat people to some things I truly loved has turned into an annual list that takes a team to curate. I then go through every item, picking my favorites and narrowing the selection to my own. It’s a process. Because it’s important for me to remain as true to my original inspiration as possible.”

So, what’s on this year’s list? Fans know that Oprah Winfrey is a huge fan of truffles, and her past “Favorite Things” lists have included many truffle-infused foods. For this year, Truff hot sauce — a spicy, black-truffle-infused condiment, makes the list. At $14.99, it’s also the least expensive item that Oprah has suggested. On the flip side, the most expensive item on the list — a Story Bikes electric step-through bike created by Oprah’s neighbor — clocks in at $1500 after a discount code.

Other items on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list include copper-plated stainless steel Izola cocktail straws, P.F. Candle Co. potted candles, a monogrammed pet blanket, a Burgon & Ball Flora & Fauna gardening set, $200 women’s sneakers, an eight-piece knife set, a faux fur mitten, a grow-your-own Christmas tree kit, and a set of holiday family pajamas by Burt’s Bees.

While Oprah’s special promo code can score fans deep discounts on some of the items on the list, the total tally to buy everything on the 2018 “Favorite Thing” list is $13,176.63 — and that is after the discounts, per E! News.

Oprah Winfrey debuted this holiday tradition on The Oprah Winfrey Show nearly 20 years ago. The annual segment was one of the most highly-anticipated on the long-running talk show.

Check out the video below for a look at Oprah’s 2018 Favorite Things.

.