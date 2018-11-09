‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Kidnaps Abigail, Ben Makes A Confession

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the end of the week will take a dramatic turn in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see so much going on to end the week, and set up next week’s drama, and it all starts with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) kidnapping Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller).

Chad is upset that Abigail has fought him about seeking treatment in a mental facility. Abby doesn’t believe that she needs to go to the mental hospital, and has been trying to tell everyone who will listen that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) have been setting her up.

However, Chad refuses to believe Abby, and decided to commit her against her will. There was just one problem, she anticipated Chad’s move and quickly ended their marriage so that she could marry his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), who promised to save her from a fate at the mental hospital.

Days of our Lives fans then watched as Chad came up with a shocking plan to kidnap Abigail from the DiMera mansion in order to save her from Stefan’s clutches. He also surprisingly asked his old enemy, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), for help. Chad paid Ben, who then fended off both a guard and Stefan as Chad broke into the mansion to get Abigail.

By Friday, Chad will officially kidnap the love of his life, and take her to a remote location, where he’ll believe he is keeping her safe. Of course, spoilers reveal that won’t be the case when Abigail goes into labor and Chad is forced to deliver her baby girl, whom she will name Charlotte.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Ben come face to face with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) again. This time, he won’t hold back. Ben has been trying to kill his feelings for Ciara for weeks now, and they’ll finally all spill out in a heartfelt confession, but how will Ciara react to Ben’s words of love?

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will meet with a witness who could help them in figuring out who started the fire at the cabin, and who may have framed Ben for the crime. In addition, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will make a shocking confession to Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), which could change everything.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.