Fans Wonder If ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Is Engaged After Baby Mama Seen Wearing Diamond Ring

Fans are wondering if Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has just put a ring on it with baby mama Jen Harley after months of domestic issues and documented brawls between the two since the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky.

The Blast posted a photo of Harley and Ortiz-Magro walking around Beverly Hills, California, where Harley was sporting a diamond ring on her engagement finger. The couple has not confirmed any engagement news thus far and the site reported there is no official engagement news.

They two attended the wedding of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce in early November along with their infant daughter. Ortiz-Magro was a groomsman at the nuptials.

The couple recently celebrated Harley’s birthday in Miami in late October where The Blast reported the twosome visited the hotspot The Sugar Factory and were reportedly hand-in-hand and happy as they enjoyed some sweet treats.

Days before their trip, Harley and Ortiz-Magro exchanged some tempestuous messages on social media, further confusing fans of the reality star who has shared a conflicted relationship with Harley for almost two years.

The Blast reported the Jersey Shore star posted a text message conversation with Farley on social media which showed her asking him for money as a “fine” for humiliating her.

#JerseyShore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is NOT engaged, despite his baby mama rocking a ????on her ring finger. https://t.co/33NKLHm4Yj — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 8, 2018

In the text message, which the reality star posted to his Instagram Story and subsequently deleted, Harley was upset that Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of himself with a black eye he alleged was given to him by Harley.

“You need to go to the bank and pull out 20k and I’ll go,” she writes. “[T]hat’s the fine u have to pay for publicly humiliating me again.”

Harley then stated on her own Instagram story, “You want the drama here it is! Tired of it always put on me. He has held my daughter for days and won’t give her back. So crazy Ronnie and his aunt are trying to fight me. I want to show you guys the truth and how it really is. They’re asking me to get out and fight them when I’m trying to pick my daughter up. I’m tired of being blamed for the violence.”

She later posted a text message which seemed to show Ronnie apologizing for the black eye photo and saying he would post a statement to take back his allegations.

The two have had a volatile relationship, most of it played out on social media. In June, Harley was arrested on allegations of domestic battery after dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

