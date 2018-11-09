Donald Trump Insists Sarah Sanders Did Not Tweet Doctored Video

President Donald Trump insisted that nobody altered the video that Sarah Sanders tweeted out when she announced why the White House revoked journalist Jim Acosta’s credentials.

According to an ABC News report from the Associated Press, Trump accused reporters of dishonest reporting outside of the White House earlier this morning.

The president said of the video, “No one manipulated it, give me a break. That is just dishonest reporting.” He further explained that the video was “close up” and “was not doctored.”

However, Inquisitr reported that an independent video expert verified that the video tweeted by Sanders had been altered with pauses, slowing down, and speeding up to make the incident appear more aggressive on Acosta’s part.

Abba Shapiro, an independent video producer, compared the AP’s video of the incident with the one Sanders tweeted. He concluded the differences found in both videos were “too precise to be an accident.”

Of the doctored video, Whitney Shefte, president of the White House News Photographers Association, said, “As visual journalists, we know that manipulating images is manipulating truth. It’s deceptive, dangerous and unethical. Knowingly sharing manipulated images is equally problematic, particularly when the person sharing them is a representative of our country’s highest office with vast influence over public opinion.”

Absolutely shameful, @PressSec. You released a doctored video – actual fake news. History will not be kind to you. https://t.co/v1w9Lj9TlK — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) November 8, 2018

CNN also tweeted a statement that condemned the video and called out Sanders tweet as a lie and a threat to democracy. Matt Dornic, CNN’s vice president of communications and digital partnerships, also tweeted out harsh condemnation of Sanders sharing the doctored video and claimed that history would not be kind to the Trump administration.

However, today, despite independent verification of the video being altered, President Trump continued to speak the White House line that the press secretary did not tweet an altered video when explaining why the White House revoked Acosta’s hard pass.

The ABC report also claimed that Trump suggested that other members of the press are in danger of losing press passes. Trump said that reporters are not “treating the office of the president with respect.”

The White House accused Acosta of “laying hands” on a White House intern when she attempted to grab the microphone away from him during Wednesday’s post-midterm election press conference in which Trump answered questions for around 90 minutes. Acosta and Trump shared an intense moment when Trump would not answer Acosta’s question and Acosta refused to give up.

Ultimately, given Sanders tweet standing by the video and Trump’s comments today, the White House stands by it despite many people calling on the president to fire the press secretary over the tweet.