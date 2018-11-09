People Are Offering Their Ribs To Help Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recover

After Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall on Wednesday, people are offering the 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice their own ribs. CNN reported that the octogenarian fell in her office on Wednesday and was admitted to George Washington University on Thursday morning for observation. RGB has become an icon and heroic figure to progressives and women on the left, and people want to see her recover so much that they are jokingly willing to send their own bones and organs to help the justice out.

On Thursday, Ginsburg’s office released a memo that said the justice fell in her office at the Court.

“She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washinton University Hospital early this morning. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment,” the memo read.

RGB has a reputation for toughness. In 2014, she had heart surgery to place a stent in her right coronary artery. and has beaten two of the deadliest forms of cancer: pancreatic and colon cancer. She also broke two ribs in a fall in 2012.

The 85-year-old committed to sticking around on the Supreme Court for another five years, but her age and this latest fall have many concerned that the justice will be forced to retire. Those who work with and know Ginsburg say that she is a “tough woman” and wish her a speedy recovery.

“I’ve known her for many, many years — got to see her just a few weeks ago here at the swearing-in of Justice Kavanaugh,” White House counselor Kelly Ann Conway said, “I hope she has a full and speedy recovery.”

But that’s not enough for some RGB fans. Instead of well-wishes, they are offering their own ribs to replace the ones she fractured.

I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE, TAKE MY RIBS INSTEAD https://t.co/3p929Q42xj — rishi (@rmagia) November 8, 2018

People headed to the hospital to give Ruth Bader Ginsburg one of their ribs pic.twitter.com/6gOb7COKk5 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 8, 2018

Within a few hours, enough people had offered up their ribs that associate editor at New York Magazine said that the justice should be set for years.

“By my count about 12,475 of you have offered all your ribs to RBG so she should be set for at least the rest of this administration,” she wrote.

Others offered advice for protecting Ginsburg.

RBG needs to be protected at all costs until at least 2020. Non slip shoes, check her brake lines, check gas lines in her house and she needs to chew 35x before swallowing. — Chocolate Boy Wonder (@IAmLeoGlaze) November 8, 2018

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s office should be lined with pillows until 2020. — Kurt Schlosser (@kslosh) November 8, 2018

The justice was unable to attend a formal ceremony held Thursday for new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The typical recovery time for broken ribs is about six weeks, according to WebMD, which means she could be back in time for the new year.

Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the high court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993.