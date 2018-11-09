Zoe Kravitz & New Fiance Karl Glusman Walk The Red Carpet For ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Premiere

Actress Zoe Kravitz seems to be living her best life at the moment, as she has recently revealed she is engaged to beau Karl Glusman and the pair looked stunning as they walked the red carpet together for the first time since sharing the news of their engagement. Zoe and Karl attended the world premiere in Paris of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald this week and they looked gorgeous together.

ET Online details that both Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman went with designer Saint Laurent for their joint red carpet appearance. The actress donned a black sequin gown that was strapless and had an oversized neon pink bow on the back along with a neon pink sash along the bandeau bodice. Glusman kept things fairly simple, wearing a black suit and skinny tie.

The Daily Mail notes that Kravitz wore the perfect accessory for the red carpet walk: her gorgeous engagement ring. Zoe had her hair pulled back and wore purple glittery earrings to complete the look.

Kravitz and Glusman actually got engaged a while ago, but the public didn’t hear about the news until Zoe revealed it recently in an interview with Rolling Stone. She explained that last February, Glusman had planned to propose while the two were in Paris. However, that plan hit a snag and he ultimately popped the question while they were in their living room together and she was wearing sweatpants.

Glusman, who also acts and has quite a few projects in the works according to his IMDb page, met Kravitz after mutual friends introduced them at a bar a couple of years ago. He had apparently had a crush on her for a while, but he had always been too shy to approach her. The two hit it off immediately upon meeting, he moved in with her shortly after that, and the rest is history.

Zoe and Karl looked stunning as they walked the red carpet for the Paris premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film premieres on November 16 and is a highly-anticipated spinoff of the Harry Potter series and the second in the Fantastic Beasts film series. Kravitz stars in the film alongside Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, and a handful of others.

Engagement certainly looks wonderful on Zoe Kravitz, as she was beaming as she attended the movie premiere with her fiance Karl Glusman. It doesn’t sound as if the two are necessarily in a rush to tie the knot, but they are clearly enjoying their engagement.