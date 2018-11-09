WWE News: Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho Reveal Reactions When CM Punk Said He Was A Locker Room Leader

CM Punk may have believed he was bigger in WWE than anyone else thought he was.

CM Punk’s tenure in WWE was obviously a tumultuous one and it ended on even worse terms as the two sides will likely never work together again. Still, no-one can deny that Punk was over with the fans and a huge name during his run with the company. Sometimes, though, success can go straight to someone’s head and that’s why it is interestingly humorous to hear these stories from Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho.

During the Chris Jericho wrestling cruise, many of the superstars and wrestlers held Q&A sessions or just told stories from their career. As reported by Wrestling Inc., there was even a live taping of the Talk Is Jericho podcast which included Y2J, Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, and Kenny Omega.

During the taping, the conversation moved onto locker room leaders and how some wrestlers end up becoming one. Jericho brought up a time when CM Punk proclaimed himself the locker room leader in WWE and Rhodes first said he wasn’t going to talk about it.

Jericho pushed that aside and said it was his cruise so he would talk about it. At one point, Punk stood up and started talking by saying, “As the locker room leader,” and Jericho simply responded with a thunderous “You don’t lead me!”

WWE

Rhodes chimed in and said that there were some people in WWE who looked at CM Punk as a locker room leader. He had held the WWE Championship for a long time and was involved in numerous main event angles, but not everyone felt that way about him.

One of those who didn’t look at Punk as a locker room leader was Booker T, and Rhodes told a story about that moment.

“It worked on a certain demo of the locker room. But there was one meeting where Booker T was in the room and Punk hit the ‘As the locker room leader, I’m telling all of you guys to pick up your trash’ and Booker literally threw his trash on the floor. “[Impersonating Booker T] He’s not telling me to pick up my trash. They had this whole interaction.”

Rhodes and Jericho went on to laugh about the whole thing and Cody even said that Kane (Glen Jacobs) is the only “actual” locker room leader in WWE. Jericho talked about how big Kane is and if the monster ordered him to pick up his trash, Jericho would pick up his trash and so would CM Punk.

As CM Punk continues to try and find out where he belongs in the world of MMA, it appears as if his time in wrestling may never again be at the level he thought it once was.