Abby Lee Miller Breaks Down On ‘Dance Moms’ Set, Per ‘Radar’

Abby Lee Miller has reportedly broken down during filming for a potential reboot of her once hit Lifetime series Dance Moms.

Radar Online reported that Miller has been shooting interview segments for the series.

During an emotional reveal, Miller, who is battling Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, allegedly took off her wig during one taping. An on-set source told Radar that the experience was “emotional.”

The insider remarked to Radar that Miller has only filmed B-roll, which is supplemental footage, and confessional interviews.

Although the beleaguered former reality star and former owner of the Abby Lee Dance Studios continues to film, a network has not yet officially picked up a series for her.

“Lifetime is still in talks with them,” the insider claimed to Radar. “Right now the issue is the cast. The OG girls won’t come back and the mini team can’t really carry the season.”

Over the summer, a rep for Lifetime confirmed that production for Dance Moms was casting to People and that Miller was involved in the process. At the time, a decision regarding an eighth season was yet to be made.

The insider previously told Radar that the season is going to pick up from inside the hospital where Miller will build a team from scratch.

“The idea is to have the same format,” the insider said of dancers learning routines before weekend competitions. “Choreographer Gianna [Martello] will be back and will have a bigger role. Like in some of the episodes where Abby wasn’t around.”

Miller confirmed filming after she posted a photo to her social media account of herself in her wheelchair inside her California ALDC studio.

“Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind,” she captioned the photo. “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today?#abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance#tvshow #dancemoms.”

In April 2018, Miller, who was released from prison in March, went into emergency surgery after experiencing “excruciating neck pain” and weakness in her arm. Doctors believed that Miller was experiencing a spine infection. The former reality star was later diagnosed with cancer.

Prior to her diagnosis, Miller served time in prison for not reporting an international monetary transaction and concealing bankruptcy assets, per Radar Online.

Abby Lee Dance Studios, which Miller has owned from 1993 to 2016, was the backdrop for Lifetime’s hit reality TV series Dance Moms for its first four seasons.

Dancing with the Stars pro-Cheryl Burke eventually took over as the coach for Dance Moms season 7.