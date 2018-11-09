Khloe Kardashian Bashes Sister Kourtney For Flirting With Her Ex-Boyfriend, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly upset after seeing reports that her older sister Kourtney Kardashian was caught flirting and showing some PDA with her ex-boyfriend French Montana.

According to a Nov. 9 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian was shocked by the news that Kourtney Kardashian had been flirting and twerking on her former boyfriend French Montana and the two sisters allegedly had it out over the incident.

“Khloe went in, telling Kourtney she was out of line, disrespectful, and desperate. Khloe was beyond hurt. She felt utterly betrayed and was ashamed of Kourt and couldn’t stop screaming,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Khloe feels betrayed by her sister, who knows that she is still going through a lot stemming from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal back in April, where he was busted kissing other women when photos and video of him leaked online for the whole world to see.

Things are now rocky between Khloe and Kourtney, and the source goes on to add that the sisters “aren’t speaking. Khloe’s going through a lot of s**t in her life and feels Kourt should have known better and have more respect for her and not be hit on her exes.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, insiders who attended Diddy’s birthday party with Kourtney Kardashian and French Montana revealed that the two were all over each other and that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was loving all of the attention.

Khloe Kardashian dated the rapper back in 2014 after being introduced by Diddy. The pair had an on-and-off romance before officially calling it quits for good back in December of 2014.

However, French has remained a friend to many members of the Kardashian family, including Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick, who has grown a close friendship with the rapper over the years.

On Thursday, Khloe and Scott were seen getting lunch together in L.A., per the Inquisitr, and giving one another a kiss before saying goodbye. Perhaps the pair was talking about Kourtney and French’s alleged wild night together, and the anger they feel that the people they are so close to could betray them in that way.

Although none of the Kardashians have spoken out about the rumor at this time, if there is any truth to it, it would likely be featured in an upcoming episode of the family’s reality TV series.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.