NBA Rumors: John Wall To Suns For Ryan Anderson, Elie Okobo & 2019 1st-Round Pick, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Do the Suns have a real chance of acquiring John Wall from the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards are currently one of the worst NBA teams in the Eastern Conference. If they fail to end their struggle, rumors and speculations are circulating that the Wizards will consider making a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. Zach Lowe of ESPN believes the Wizards need a significant change and sees John Wall as Washington’s only “get-out-of-jail” card.

Once John Wall becomes officially available on the trading block, Lowe mentioned the Phoenix Suns as one of his potential landing spots. After losing Brandon Knight in an offseason deal with the Houston Rockets, the Suns have been active on the trade market, searching for a starting caliber point guard. The potential acquisition of Wall will not only immediately answer their major problem at the point guard position, but the Suns will also be adding a legitimate NBA superstar who could form an explosive backcourt duo with the face of the franchise, Devin Booker.

In the proposed trade deal by Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report, the Suns will be sending Ryan Anderson, Elie Okobo, and a 2019 first-round pick to the Wizards for John Wall. The deal works on the ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, Fromal believes it will be beneficial for both the Suns and the Wizards.

“Pairing Wall, a talented distributor and scorer who can function as a solid off-ball defender when properly motivated, with Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton would be a dream for the Suns. Though the five-time All-Star would be joining a squad even less successful than his current outfit, he’d be helping form a new, promising nucleus with legitimate hope of rising up the Western Conference ladder. Washington, meanwhile, would get to add another first-round draft pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) and a high-upside replacement at the point in Elie Okobo.”

I look forward to Stephen A. Smith and John Wall co-hosting an event at Rosebar in the near future https://t.co/1PNU8rTYWC — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) November 8, 2018

John Wall will undeniably be a great addition to the Suns. The All-Star point guard may not make the Suns an instant title contender, but he could at least help them earn a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference this season. His arrival in Phoenix will tremendously boost the Suns’ performance on the offensive end of the floor. Despite the explosive performance of Devin Booker every game, the Suns currently rank last in the NBA’s offensive efficiency, scoring 98.6 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

To strengthen their chance of convincing the Wizards to engage in a blockbuster trade involving John Wall, the Suns should come up with a more attractive trade offer which could possibly include at least one of Josh Jackson or Mikal Bridges.