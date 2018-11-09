Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Curves In Barely-There Bikini & Blonde Wig

Farrah Abraham has never been shy about showing off her curvy figure, and this week was no different. The former Teen Mom OG star took to social media to reveal a steamy new photo of herself.

On Friday, Nov. 9, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself lounging on the bed of a hotel room wearing nothing but a very skimpy bikini and a blonde wig.

In the photograph, Abraham sports a barely-there blue string bikini that leaves little the imagination. The reality star is seen laying on her stomach, which showcases her posterior and toned legs, as she poses in a platinum blonde wig.

Farrah reveals in the location information of the photo that she is currently in the Maldives where she is staying at the Ayada Maldives Resort. In the picture, Abraham lies on a bed that has flowers on the comforter and the words that read, “Welcome to Ayada.”

Abraham thanks the resort, calling them the “best of the best,” and uses hashtags to let fans know that she’s living her best life. Behind her, fans can see that the room is stylishly decorated with drapery, metal laps, and matching bookshelves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was supposed to fight in a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City this weekend. However, after dropping out of the match claiming that the promoters did not live up to their end of the contract, it seems that the former Teen Mom OG star will spend her time hitting the beach at a luxury resort instead.

Meanwhile, Farrah has reportedly been hard at work on a brand new project that would bring her back to reality TV, also reported by Inquisitr. As many fans know, Abraham was fired from Teen Mom last year after refusing to end her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

Earlier this week, Abraham was seen out at a business meeting with her manager David Weintraub and TV mogul Jeff Jenkins, who has worked on reality TV hits such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Simple Life, and Little Women: LA.

TMZ reports that the trio was working on their new show, which will feature Farrah and other single, working mothers who are trying to balance parenting, their careers, all while looking for love in the dating scene.

The show has already generated interest, with two networks already making offers to land the series starring Farrah Abraham.