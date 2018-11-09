Multiple Shots Fired At Tekashi, Kanye, & Nicki Minaj Music Video Set

Shots were allegedly fired at a music video shoot featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj at an $80 million estate in Beverly Hills, which was supposed to be the backdrop for the music video, reported TMZ.

Police reported, according to TMZ, that at 10:25 p.m., they got a “shots fired” call and responded.

The gossip site reported that there were approximately eight shots fired and thankfully, no one was injured. TMZ called the event “a drive-by,” but did report that at least one bullet went through a bedroom window.

TMZ also reported that West was in attendance during the incident, but Minaj had not yet arrived at the shoot. The concept and song for the video are currently unclear. Production was halted and the frightened video crew was attended to.

There is reportedly surveillance video of the event taken by multiple cameras, which police are looking at carefully for clues as to what occurred.

According to reports, the shots were fired near the house in which the rappers were filming their unreleased new collaboration.

The Blast reported that a neighbor who heard the gunshots originally placed the call to 911, and responders were also advised there was “armed security” on the scene. The site also stated that Tekashi has been the subject of gang-related threats during his ongoing beef with multiple West Coast rappers.

The site also revealed that Tekashi has recorded with both stars recently, including “FEFE” with Minaj. He also traveled to Colombia with Kanye to record in the studio.

There are rumors that the Crips gang may have been involved in the incident, according to Capital Xtra; however, there is currently no confirmation of that news.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has previously claimed he was part of the infamous Bloods gang. Police are yet to identify any potential gang suspects or otherwise behind the alleged shooting.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj have yet to make any statements regarding the incident or ongoing police investigation.

Just days ago, Tekashi’s manager Shottie surrendered to the NYPD after he allegedly escalated a violent confrontation between his artist’s New York City entourage and his label head’s security, reported TMZ.

Shots rang out when the rappers “Tr3yway” were not allowed to go into a restaurant where Tekashi was allegedly meeting with music executive Elliot Grainge.

TMZ reported that two of Elliot’s bodyguards turned the rapper and his entourage away, which caused an incident when they refused to leave. That incident ended with one person being shot.