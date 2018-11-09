Thousand Oaks Shooting Suspect Ian Long Posted On Instagram As He Fired Into Crowd

The suspect behind the Thousand Oaks shooting was reportedly active on social media as he stormed into the Borderline Bar & Grill venue and shot a dozen people dead.

According to TMZ, alleged gunman Ian Long held the weapon in one hand and his phone in the other, “posting messages on his Instagram Story” during the massacre on Wednesday night. Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that investigators contacted the social media platform to have them remove the disturbing content from Long’s page several hours after the shooting took place. It has also been reported that the killings were the result of “a grudge he was carrying out.”

One of Long’s former classmates also told TMZ that he was bullied while in high school for having “a lazy eye,” which “affected him deeply.” According to the source, the students who allegedly gave him a hard time during his teenage years would often go to the Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday nights, and that he knew some of them would be there on the night of the massacre. Long himself was “a regular at the bar, usually keeping to himself” and would normally grab a beer and sit at the bar, she added.

Police identified the suspect, 28, as a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran with suspected PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), who served in Afghanistan from November 2010 to June 2011. According to a report by the BBC, he drove down to the bar and forced his way in after shooting the bouncer. Witnesses claimed he threw a smoke grenade before opening fire with a weapon that the police has identified as a 0.45 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun that he legally owned.

“It was a huge panic. Everyone got up. I was trampled,” one of the witnesses said.

The bar was used as a meeting place for survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, which happened on October 1, 2017.

“It’s the second time in about a year and a month that this has happened,” said Vegas survivor Nicholas Champion, adding that a group of them were at the venue on Wednesday.

“It’s a big thing for us. We’re all a big family and unfortunately this family got hit twice.”

And now, the BBC reports that one of the Vegas survivors was among the 12 victims of the Thousand Oaks bloodbath. Telemachus Orfanos, 27, escaped death last year when a shooter killed 58 people during the Route 91 Harvest music festival, but he was sadly among the dead this time.

“My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn’t come home last night,” his mother said. “I don’t want prayers, I don’t want thoughts, I want gun control.”