Khloe Kardashian Kisses Scott Disick Following Lunch Date In LA

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick headed out for a sweet lunch date on Thursday. The pair, who have remained good friends despite Scott’s split with Kourtney Kardashian, was spotted embraced in a goodbye kiss following their meal.

According to a Nov. 8 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick were likely filming scenes for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as they dined at Italian restaurant Emilio’s Trattoria in Encino.

Khloe donned a black power suit, complete with matching dress pants and blazer. She wore her long, blonde hair back in a classic ponytail and styled in loose waves. She also rocked a thick, black headband to keep the hair away from her face.

Kardashian wore a full face of makeup for the outing, complete with pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick and blush. She donned her signature large hoop earrings and wore a ring on her left finger. Khloe completed her look with a pair of heels and a black leather handbag.

Meanwhile, Scott rocked a more casual look for the outing. Disick was seen wearing a cozy dark gray hooded sweatshirt and a pair of dark sunglasses for the lunch date with Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick may have a had a lot to discuss during their lunch date. The pair both have a lot going on in their lives at the moment, with Khloe allegedly still dealing with relationship issues with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, per a previous Inquisitr report.

Scott, who has been spotted on a couple of dates with his girlfriend Sofia Richie looking tense, may have also needed to vent about his relationship problems.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is a new mom to her baby daughter True Thompson and Disick is the father of three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whose mother is Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. The pair may have talked about parenting, or even the fact that they both have their own clothing lines.

In addition, Scott and Sofia recently met up with Kourtney for a dinner, which was said to be “tense” and business-like, according to Inquisitr. Perhaps, Khloe was offering Scott some insight on how to best deal with co-parenting issues when it comes to her sister.

Fans will likely see Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s lunch date in the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The current season is now airing every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the E! network.