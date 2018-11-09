‘If Ghosts Exist Science Would Have Discovered Them By Now,’ Claims Brian Cox

‘There can be no such thing as an energy source that’s driving our bodies.'

A UK-based scientist believes that if ghosts really existed, technology would have caught up with them by now, and that fact tells you all you need to know.

Except does it? The visionary and poet William Blake once said, “What is now proved was once only imagined.” But that doesn’t carry much weight with scientists who are all about the business of cold and hard facts and less about lyrical flights of fancy.

The Express reports that despite there being no concrete evidence which points to the existence of an afterlife, about 42 percent of Americans and 52 percent of Britons believe that spirits walk amongst us.

Professor Brian Cox doesn’t. The former keyboard player in 90’s band D: Ream is something of a television personality in the UK and is about to embark on his new tour Universal – Adventures in Space & Time.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, Prof Cox explained that if ghosts were the stuff of reality, science would have found a way to document them by now.

Cox believes we believe in ghosts because it’s a way the mind makes sense of the nonsensical. Or in other words, “It is about our perception. We are making so many measurements of the world, and seeing things and processing all this with our remarkable brains.

“And sometimes something doesn’t quite go according to plan or something strange happens and we attach a great deal of weight to those things. “So I think as far as we can tell – and as far as we can understand the science, and we understand the science very well – no.”

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Cox has previously gone on record as stating that the Standard Model of Physics also disproves the existence of ghosts because it does not allow for a substance that can carry information after death which isn’t detectable by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

The argument states that the LHC would detect energy from ghosts because it would be the exact same energy used by living people.

Prof Cox continued, “I would say if there’s some kind of substance that’s driving our bodies, making my arms move and legs move, then it must interact with the particles out of which our bodies are made.

“And seeing as we’ve made high precision measurements of the ways that particles interact, then my assertion is that there can be no such thing as an energy source that’s driving our bodies.”

The science of it all may be impeccable, but as Shakespeare once wrote, “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”