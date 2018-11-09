Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancee Hatice Cengiz Shocked To Hear Reports He Ws Dissolved In Acid

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz spoke about her “shock and sadness” when she heard the unconfirmed news that the murdered Saudi Arabian journalist’s body may have been dissolved with chemicals, according to reports from CBS News.

Cengiz took to Twitter on Thursday night and spoke about the distress of knowing that those who killed Khashoggi had deprived him of his wish of having his loved ones of conducting funeral prayers and burying him in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The columnist for the Washington Post and a prominent critic of the Saudi Arabian royal family was allegedly strangled and dismembered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 by a 15-member assassination squad, according to reports from Turkey.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has emerged as someone who had a role in the journalist’s death, with even some American lawmakers making the accusation. Government officials in Turkey have put forward the suggestion that “the orders came from the highest levels of the Saudi royal family,” but have emphasized that it was highly unlikely that the crown prince’s father, King Salman, had anything to do with Khashoggi’s death.

Recent media reports have speculated on the outcome of the journalist’s body, which has still not been discovered, with an increasing likelihood that Khashoggi was chemically dissolved after he was killed.

In her tweet, Cengiz wrote, “I’m unable to express my sorrow to learn about dissolving your body Jamal! They killed you and chopped up your body, depriving me and your family of conducting your funeral prayer and burying you in Madinah as wished. Are these killers and those behind it human beings?”

While speaking with the Associated Press on Friday, Cengiz said that she had not received any information from those investigating the killing to confirm the allegations that Khashoggi was dissolved in acid, which first emerged from reports by the pan Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera.

Turkish media published similar reports earlier in the week, citing the anonymous sources that the majority of the coverage from Turkey has depended on for news on the journalist, saying that there had been trace amounts of acid had been found in a well near the Saudi consulate property in Istanbul along with some traces that were found in the sewer system that surrounds the property.

While Khashoggi’s death has received international attention, more than a month after his death the family of the journalist has yet to receive proper closure.