Chris Martin Opens Up About Feeling ‘Completely Worthless’ After Gwyneth Paltrow Breakup

Conscious uncoupling might have felt a little different for Chris Martin. The 41-year-old Coldplay frontman has admitted he felt “completely worthless” when he and Gwyneth Paltrow separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.

Martin added that he felt like he was “nothing to anybody” for about a year following the split. The singer-songwriter opened up about the aftermath of the couple’s decision to get a divorce, or to “consciously uncouple” as Paltrow famously described it, in a new documentary, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams,E! News is reporting.

Martin explained further that he had been feeling depressed since before the breakup, which aggravated the situation exponentially.

“I was just like, ‘I’m a mess,’ really, because I can’t enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a breakup with Gwyneth. Listen, I’m never going to moan, I’m grateful for everything, but it was pretty touch and go,” he is quoted as saying in the report.

During that period, Martin’s bandmates as well as their former manager Phil Harvey expressed concern for their friend. Harvey went as far as to suggest he feared for Martin’s life, according to the Daily News.

“Your mind can go to the worst case scenario. I was worried about him to the extent that I was just really glad to get a text in the morning just to know he was OK,” Harvey is quoted as saying in the report.

Martin has since crawled out of that state and moved on. Martin has been dating Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson since about December 2017, when they were first reported to be dating, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The two have chosen to maintain their relation on the down low, as Johnson prefers to keep her private life away from the public, the report contends.

But in an interview, the 29-year-old actor made a quick statement about how she’s feeling in her new relationship.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” Johnson said, as quoted in the magazine report.

Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, doesn’t mind talking about it as much. In May, Griffith couldn’t help but gush over her daughter’s boyfriend.

“I adore him!” Griffith said, as quoted by Harper’s Bazaar. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

On her part, Paltrow has also since moved on. She recently married producer Brad Falchuk in September in The Hamptons, whom she met on the set of Glee in 2014.