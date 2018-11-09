Watch Levante UD Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Friday Match Live Online

Levante UD could rise as high as fifth on the Serie A table after 12 games with a win over visiting Real Sociedad in the first La Liga match of the weekend Friday.

In a wild La Liga season that has seen such unfamiliar teams as Alaves, Espanyol, and Getafe hover in or around the top of the table, per Sky Sports, another name to add to that list is now Levante UD, who in only their second year back in the Spanish top flight could leap to fifth — or possibly even fourth — if they take care of business at home against Real Sociedad on Friday, as the 12th round of play opens with the match that will live stream from Valencia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, November 9, at the 26,300-seat Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 10.

Under debutante coach Paco Lopez, Levante has shot up from a 15th-place finish last season to take 17 points from their first 11 matches in this campaign and now sit seventh level on points with European champions Real Madrid. In fact, as the La Liga website reports, since Lopez was promoted from managing the Levante B team on March 4, no team other than Barcelona has taken more points than Levante.

Real Sociedad on the other hand have not scored a goal in La Liga since October 5 and are struggling to stay in 13th place on the table, as La Liga News reports, giving Lopez and his side a prime opportunity to reach the 20-point mark which would level them with Alaves and fourth-place Atletico Madrid, though the Atleti’s plus-seven goal difference will be difficult for Levante, currently at plus-one, to match.

New Coach Paco Lopez is engineering a miracle with Levante. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the La Liga Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the game on La Liga’s Matchday 12 stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Granotas vs. La Real match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Saturday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Levante-Real La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.