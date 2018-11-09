Bella Hadid Goes Braless In See-Through Nude Dress Following Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid was the focus of the fashion world on Thursday night after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. The model not only stunned on the pink carpet before the event, and in her lingerie on the catwalk, but she kept heads turning as she left the after party as well.

According to a Nov. 9 report by Daily Mail, Bella Hadid was spotted leaving the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party with her boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, and she commanded attention in a very racy ensemble.

In the photos from the night, Bella is seen sporting a skin-tight nude dress. The sheer dress is completely see-through, showcases Hadid’s bare chest and black underwear underneath.

The model walked out of the party hand-in-hand with The Weeknd, rocking the racy mini dress, turquoise-colored earrings, and white and pink high top sneakers. She also carried a sparkling bag in her hand.

Bella’s long, dark hair was pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head, and she beamed smiles as she left the event. Meanwhile, The Weeknd was spotted wearing a pair of navy blue pants, a jacket, and a pair of dark boots with neon yellow accents.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella Hadid rocked the runway with an all-star lineup of models, including her sister, Gigi Hadid, and her close friend, Kendall Jenner.

The trio were joined by Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skrive, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

The show, which filmed on Thursday night, won’t air on CBS until December. However, it has been revealed that The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts were all in attendance to give performances on stage as Hadid and the fellow models strutted their stuff on the catwalk.

The show’s executive producer, Ed Razek, promised the show would be one of the best in recent years.

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet. We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models.”

Fans can watch Bella Hadid, her sister Gigi, Kendall Jenner, and the rest of the Victoria’s Secret lingerie models hit the runway when the fashion show airs on CBS on December 2 at 10 p.m.