Backstreet Boys Announce World Tour & New Album ‘DNA’ For 2019

Fans of The Backstreet Boys woke up this morning to some exciting news as the band roars into 2019.

The popular singing group announced that they will head out on a world tour in support of their 10th studio album titled DNA, which will be released on January 25, 2019.

The new album includes songs written by Stuart Crichton, Andy Grammer, Lauv and Mike Sabbath.

Along with the announcement, the band also released a new single, “Chances,” written by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder.

This will be Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean, and Kevin Richardson’s biggest and most ambitious tour in 18 years.

“When this group started 26 years ago—and through all the highs and lows of our career—we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” said Dorough to E! News.

The singer and songwriter also noted that the band is excited to be closing a career chapter with their Las Vegas residency and moving forward into the next phase of their career. After 14 months, the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will end on April 27, 2019.

“These next set of dates are going to be a party,” Dorough said to E! News. “Then it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” Littrell concurred to the news outlet. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

Kevin Richardson then remarked that the band is not only thrilled for their upcoming tour, they also cannot wait for their fans to listen to their latest body of work.

“We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA,” he stated to E! News. “We’re really proud of that.”

As reported by E!, Here is the Backstreet Boys’ complete list of the DNA world tour dates thus far. Inquisitr will keep you updated as to further concert dates from the band.

May 11, 2019: Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal

May 12, 2019: Wiznik Arena in Madrid, Spain

May 15, 2019: Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy

May 17, 2019: Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain

May 19, 2019: Accorhotels Arena in Paris, France

May 21, 2019: TUI Arena in Hannover, Germany

May 22, 2019: Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

May 23, 2019: Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 25, 2019: SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany

May 27, 2019: Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany

May 28, 2019: Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria

May 29, 2019: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

May 31, 2019: Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden