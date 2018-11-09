Lady Gaga Is A Blonde Bombshell As She Accepts Her SAG-AFTRA Award And Gives Inspiring Mental Health Speech

Lady Gaga was honored Thursday night at SAG-AFTRA’s Patron Of The Artists Awards in Beverly Hills alongside Spike Lee, Harrison Ford, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, reports the Daily Mail.

The “Born This Way” artist who debuted in her first feature film, A Star Is Born this past October wore a stunning midaxi dress from the Dior autumn/winter ’18 collection to the event held at the Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts. The dress had an elegant strapless design and layered skirt with a corset-style bodice that pushed up her cleavage. She paired the outfit with matching high heels and silver earrings while her blonde-highlighted hair was pinned back into a bun behind her head. She added a touch of simple makeup, including pink lips and black lashes.

During her acceptance speech, Gaga spoke out about the mental health crisis we are facing at a global level and shared her own experiences with anxiety and past trauma in an attempt to destigmatize the topic. Referencing the shooting that took place in California on Wednesday night and left 13 dead, the pop singer suggested that that SAG-AFTRA partner with Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to provide mental health teams for those suffering, wrote USA Today.

“We need to share our stories so that global mental health no longer resides and festers in the darkness. It is dangerous and we know this, because amongst other shootings and acts of violence, just last night there was a shooting in Thousand Oaks by a veteran who was believed to have suffered from untreated post-traumatic-stress disorder (according to authorities he had an episode of erratic behavior last spring that suggested PTSD) which is a mental issue. We know that this is dangerous, we know that it’s important and we have to pay attention to it.”

Gaga went on to urge that mental health be “brought into the light” instead of being constantly forced into the shadows and talked about through whispers. She spoke about her struggle with disassociation and PTSD, listing her symptoms as physical chronic pain, fibromyalgia, panic attacks, acute trauma responses, and “debilitating mental spirals that have included suicidal ideation and masochistic behavior.”

The singer, born Stefani Germanotta, animatedly encouraged the audience to heed her warning and join her mission to create mental health programs.

“I’m telling you this, because for me it was too late,” she said. “I wish I had mental health resources then.”

The evening’s MC, Rachel Bloom, was incredibly touched by Gaga’s speech and even opened up about her own mental health struggles with anxiety and depression.