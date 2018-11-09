Watch Frosinone Vs Fiorentina Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 12 Opener Live Online

Tuscany side Fiorentina look to snap a streak of mediocrity when they face newly promoted Frosinone in Lazio to open the 12th round of Serie A action.

A spectacular start to the 2018/2019 Serie A season when they blew away Chievo by a 6-1 score, per Sky Sports, seemed to promise great things for the Tuscan side Fiorentina this year. But August 26 seems a long time ago now, and the team from Florence is now mired in mediocrity, bringing a three-match streak of drab 1-1 draws into Friday’s Round 12-opening match against newly promoted Frosinone Calcio, which will live stream from Lazio.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 16,200-seat Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Lazio, Italy, on Friday, November 9.

With just one win and six points from 11 matches, Frosinone Manager Moreno Longo has one objective for the season, as SB Nation reports, and that is to make his club’s second-ever tour in the Italian top flight last more than a single season. That probably means Friday’s clash will be more of a defensive slog than a display of fireworks, with Frosinone simply trying to grab a point, and the Tuscans hoping simply to improve their goal output which has sunk to just five open-play tallies in 10 games since the lively opener against Chievo.

Frosinone Coach Moreno Longo wants only to save his team from another relegation this season. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

