Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Look Less Than Happy On Date Night Just Days After ‘Tense’ Dinner With Kourtney

Model Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Scott Disick were seen leaving a dinner date in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Both Sofia and Scott looked stone-faced as they walked past paparazzi, leaving many to wonder if the two were having problems after their reported “tense” dinner with Scott’s ex-girlfriend of nine years Kourtney Kardashian, reports the Daily Mail.

The three were seen having dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Monday night. The meal was described by sources as more like a “business meeting” than a friendly dinner as well as “tense” and “short.” However, Kourtney allegedly wanted to sit down with her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend to discuss their relationship and how it affects their three children: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

According to the Inquisitr, a source reported, “Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

Following the dinner with Kourtney, a source told Hollywood Life that Sofia felt “relieved” that it was over with.

“Sofia had built up the meeting so much in her mind, and was feeling really nervous and anxious beforehand. She wanted to make a really good impression on Kourtney and show Scott she was mature enough to handle herself like an adult.”

Sofia Richie, 20, appears to wipe away tears during exchange with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35

Despite the report that all had gone well for Sofia, some have questioned whether the model hasn’t been feeling so positive about the dinner in the days since.

Not only were Sofia and Scott seen together Thursday night looking rather unhappy, but they were also spotted at Derby Day on Saturday where Sofia reportedly broke down in tears. After they were seen engaging in a tense exchange in which Sofia was spotted wiping tears from her eyes, the two made a hasty exit, writes the Daily Mail.

Some reports have stated that Sofia is uncomfortable with the amount of time her boyfriend spends with his ex and her family. In recent weeks, the former couple has traveled with their three children to New York City and to Bali, where Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloe also joined with their kids.

Scott and Sofia made their relationship official to the public in September of 2017.