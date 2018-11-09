Emma Watson & Tom Felton Spark Dating Rumors After Instagram Post

Emma Watson and Tom Felton may have been sworn enemies during their Hogwarts years as Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy but in real life, the two are firm friends, along with the rest of their castmates.

But according to Unilad, a new photo and a video clip of the pair shared to Watson’s Instagram account has sparked dating rumors.

In the image, the pair can be seen leaning in close for the shot while they relaxed in the sun on Venice Beach in Los Angeles. While 28-year-old Watson wore a plain white T-shirt and a backward baseball cap, Felton had on a sleeveless white shirt with black writing across the front. The actors were smiling away as Felton lay back on Watson’s shoulder for the image, throwing up a peace sign as he snapped the shot.

The video clip showed the pair riding a single skateboard together, with Watson at the back holding onto Felton as he recorded them cruising along. He playfully rebuked her for “wobbling” the board by moving her feet around, and they joked and laughed together as they went along the boardwalk.

They sounded incredibly cozy together, as though it wasn’t the first time they were attempting to ride a skateboard as one.

Watson’s caption also seemed to confirm it wasn’t a first for them, as she added the hashtag “TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.” She also promoted 31-year-old Felton’s upcoming American web series Origin in the caption, congratulating him on the acting role and sharing its release date with her followers.

After seeing the adorable post, many of Watson’s fans quickly picked up on how cozy they looked together, with some calling them “couple goals,” and plenty of heart emojis to go around.

“Dramoine” fans have been hoping for the pair to get together ever since Watson admitted in 2011 that she had had a crush on Felton for the first two Harry Potter movies.

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush. He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool,” she explained to Seventeen.

But he sheepishly admitted that the feelings weren’t mutual when badgered about it, and he also insisted he had not known about her crush at the time. Despite his lack of interest in her, the pair became friends while working on the films, and admitted the punch that happened in the third film had a bit of a behind-the-scenes story to it between them as well.

“I remember in the second film when I knew this was going to happen I went up to her and told her to slap me (it was slap at the time), to rehearse it. Course she just walked up and slapped me across the face. My male ego didn’t quite know what to do with it,” he laughed. “Somewhere between that and the third film it got a little bit more violent [turning into a punch]. Luckily she didn’t actually clock me with her fist. She’s got a bit of a mean right hook, Emma Watson.”