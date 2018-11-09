Kendall Jenner Took Over The Victoria’s Secret Show With Sexy Outfits And Flirty Attitude

All eyes were on Kendall Jenner as the star made a grand comeback to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show catwalk after taking a gap year from the most anticipated fashion event of the year.

The 23-year-old made sure to show that she was having the time of her life as she flaunted her incredible figure while walking the runway in an array of sexy outfits. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kendall also showed her fun personality, as she was all smiles while posing with her BFFs Gigi and Bella Hadid, pouting with attitude, or giving the camera a kiss. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who first walked for Victoria’s Secret in 2015, looked healthily toned and tanned, after having work hard to achieve her fitness goal in the months before the show.

One of her outfits consisted in luxurious black lacy lingerie with a sequined black sheer turtleneck top and embellished black ankle boots, while her wings were a fan of thin black feathers pointing in all directions embellished with stars. Kendall’s dark locks framed her face perfectly in a sleek, over-the-shoulder style. The other look she rocked consisted of a punk-inspired plaid ensemble with mixed fabrics and a flowy train. After having walked her first outfit, Kendall took to Twitter to proudly say “round 1 done.”

This was Kendall’s first time appearing in the VS Fashion Show since 2016, as she decided to skip last year’s fashion extravaganza event in Shanghai. And despite not having made a big fuss on social media, she fully prepared for the show in advance especially when she and her sisters dressed up as Angels for Halloween, wearing actual runway costumes.

“I did [get my practice in]. I actually didn’t even think of it like that until I got into the outfit and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this was good.’ It was so much fun,” Kendall told People magazine.

But she seemed to be most excited about being able to share the whole experience with two of her closest friends, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. “I’m excited to be back. We’re all together again,” she added.

And indeed Kendall seemed to be the happiest during the show when she was posing up a storm next to her two BFFs. Gigi also returned this year after reportedly having to sit out Shanghai’s show for being denied a visa, yet she looked super confident while donning the racy outfits down the runway, in what was one of the greatest nights of the year in the fashion industry.