Bethenny Frankel Stuns At 48 In Skintight Latex Cut-Out Dress At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

Bethenny sported a black latex dress with a large cut-out across the chest at the annual lingerie fashion show.

Bethenny Frankel was showing off her amazing body in a skintight latex dress while hitting the red carpet for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8. Per Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of New York star proved that she certainly isn’t afraid to show off her amazing body just days after celebrating her 48th birthday on November 4.

The reality star flaunted all her hard work in the gym in her body-hugging black latex dress, which featured a large cutout across the chest that showed off some serious cleavage.

Bethenny shared her own photo as she walked the red carpet, which was actually a pink carpet, at the event, on her Instagram page this week. The upload showed her posing for the cameras in her seriously sexy skin-tight number.

Frankel captioned the snap of herself at the event – which saw huge names such as Kendall Jenner and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid walk the runway – by writing for her close to 2 million followers, “Pink Carpet #VSFS2018.”

The RHONY star accessorized her latex look with a black clutch bag and heels with a see-through plastic strap across the toes and a black strap around the ankle. She also sported her brunette hair down and rocked silver rings and earrings while putting in an appearance at the lingerie brand’s annual fashion show.

The daring look on the pink carpet came just days after Bethenny also opted to show off some serious skin for Halloween by wearing what appeared to be a look inspired by the Victoria’s Secret angels who walked the runway this week.

As the Inquisitr shared at the time, the mom of one posted a snap of her costume to her Instagram account, which showed her posing in white lingerie with huge white feather wings on her back in a similar costume to ones the Kardashian and Jenner sisters also wore.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

However, the star felt the wrath of the haters who claimed that she was supposedly “too old” to be dressing so sexy for the holiday, which had Bethenny clapping back.

Hitting back via Instagram, E! News reports that Frankel responded, “For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality TV is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously. For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else.”

Prior to showing off some skin in her lingerie, the former talk show host proved that she’s certainly not afraid to show off her bikini body during a sunny trip as she proudly showed off her toned body on Instagram.

The Inquisitr shared that Bethenny posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy black bikini during a recent vacation to her Instagram page last month, mere days before her 49th birthday.

Frankel sported a sheer coverup over the two-piece, joking in the caption of the snap taken during a trip to Florida that she was enjoying “sheer relaxation.”