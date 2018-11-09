Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Enviable Figure In Steamy New Music Video

The heat is on. Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram in the early hours of Friday to share a clip from her new music video, the highly anticipated and first-ever collaboration with Bad Bunny titled “Te Guste,” and Billboard reported. And it does not disappoint.

In the clip, J.Lo shows off her incredible body as the trap and reggaeton singer admires and sings to her. In a part of the video, J.Lo is rocking a red hooded crop top that exposes her toned abs, which she combined with nothing but a pair of skimpy underwear in a matching red color as she rolls around in bed and the camera focuses on her famous curves.

In another segment, the 49-year-old star is featured wearing a tiny bikini featuring a bright yellow top and peach orange bottoms as she sings and dances in a tropical scenario. J.Lo paired her bikini look with yellow tinted sunglasses and chunky gold chains around her neck matching the hue of her swimsuit.

In the caption, the mother of two simply urged her fans to go stream the full video, indicating that she had made the link available in the bio section of the Instagram account. Lopez also tagged Bad Bunny in the caption.

As Billboard reported, “Te Guste” is presented in a joint venture between Underdog Records and G2Productions. The lyric of the song is presented as an exchange of verses between the two artists who describe the moment a couple meet for the first time, like each other and then reminisce about that moment.

The video, which she shared with her whopping 81.9 million Instagram followers, has been viewed more than 886,000 times in about three hours, and racked up nearly 170,000 likes. In addition, more than 2,300 took to the comment section to share how they feel about the new music video and collab, as well as to comment on J.Lo’s incredible looks. Needless to say, the comment section was flooded with fire and heart eyed emoji.

“She she doesn’t age can anyone tell me,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “This is called no drinking, no drugs and no surgery. Flawless pushing 50. Unreal!”

The star does indeed attribute her flawless looks to three things: no caffeine, no alcohol and lots of sleep, as People pointed out. In a different interview with InStyle magazine, Lopez added that she had always led a healthy lifestyle.

“I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she told the magazine.