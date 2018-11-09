Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Plunging Dress As She Attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party

Still fresh off the excitement from walking down the catwalk of the most anticipated fashion event of the year, Bella Hadid sure knew how to keep the sexy vibe going with her daring look for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show after-party on Thursday night.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old turned heads as she arrived to the pink carpet at New York’s Pier 94 after having been a part of the runway extravaganza that was the 2018 VS show, which took place in the same venue. Bella wore a shimmering silver sheer gown with nothing underneath, flaunting her cleavage in a neckline that plunged all the way to her navel, and also featured a thigh-high slit.

The risqué glitzy number offered a full view of the model’s black underwear, and she paired her sequin-covered dress with matching vertiginous silver heels and a small handbag, while opting for a selection of delicate diamond jewelry, including a pair of statement drop earrings. Bella styled her brunette tresses into a high ponytail, and decided to keep her makeup as natural as possible, including a deep pink lipstick and warming blush. The youngest of the Hadid sisters was all smiles and glow as she posed in front of the photographers, looking genuinely happy following a night of both nerves and excitement.

Of course the pink carpet wouldn’t be complete without a cameo from the oldest Hadid, Gigi, who once again proved why she’s one of the most popular models in the world. The 23-year-old dazzled in a pearlescent white off-the-shoulder catsuit ensemble, which hugged her incredible hourglass figure in all the right places.

Similarly to her sister, Gigi also opted for shiny silver heels, and completed her unusual look with a jewelry collection that included several rings and a pair of small stud earrings. Zayn Malik’s girlfriend opted to style her deep blonde locks into a chic chignon, and her makeup included striking eyeliner and mascara, rouge blush, and magenta lipstick.

The two models were also seen cosying up to their mother, Yolanda Hadid, a former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast member. The 54-year-old went for a more formal look, sporting an all-black number that included a crew neck sweater and flattering skinny jeans. Once the family of beauties got inside the exclusive party, they were joined by Bella’s pop star boyfriend The Weeknd, who kept things cool in a casual black ensemble to match Yolanda’s.

Aside from the Hadid sisters, several Victoria’s Secret models were seen gracing the pink carpet in gorgeous outfits after what was one of the most important nights of their year.