‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Off Some Skin In A Black Cut-Out Swimsuit

Melissa was flaunting her insane abs in a one-sleeved swimsuit.

Melissa Gorga is showing off her insane abs and seriously toned body in another swimsuit while vacationing in Jamaica. After sharing a number of bikini and swimwear pictures via social media this week, the reality star returned to Instagram on November 8 to share a new photo of herself posing a slinky black one-piece which even featured a full sleeve.

The 39-year-old mom of three had her chiselled abs on full display in her latest swimsuit upload, as her toned torso could be seen poking through the large cut-outs of her black swimwear while she struck a pose in the Caribbean sun.

The two new bathing suit photos showed Gorga soaking up the sun by the pool at her hotel while holding on to her designer sunglasses. The RHONJ star, who is the sister-in-law of Teresa Giudice, also accessorized her unique single sleeve look with large gold hoop earrings.

Melissa, who will celebrate her 40th birthday this coming March, then shared an inspirational message in the caption of her latest peek inside her family vacation.

“Dream Big. Work Hard. Stay humble. Stay focused,” the star wrote on the social media site with a praying emoji. She also revealed in the caption that her swimsuit was from her own New Jersey boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Gorga certainly hasn’t been afraid to show off her bikini body across social media since jetting out to the tropical location to celebrate her mom’s 70th birthday.

She shared a video earlier this week of herself dancing on a boat in a two-piece, which came shortly after Melissa was spotted on Instagram in another two-piece bikini, a neon pink bathing suit with daisy dukes, and a skimpy grey bikini while posing with her son.

Though the number of swimwear items the star packed for her Jamaica trip probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans.

Gorga’s previously confirmed that she’s a total “swimsuit junkie” and has more swimwear items than she does underwear.

“I have more swimsuits probably than I do underwear, which is crazy, but it’s true!” she shared with Us Weekly.

Earlier this week, Gorga opened up about her fitness regime to Women’s Health where she described her passion for health and staying in shape as being a “lifestyle” for her.

Manny Carabel / Getty Images

“It’s a lifestyle for me. I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable,” the reality star told the outlet, admitting that she tends to do a lot of weightlifting rather than cardio moves when she works out.

Melissa, who added that she exercises for an hour at a time at least four times a week, then gave her advice for others hoping to get her bikini body, sharing, “I feel like even if you’re a little bit heavier, it’s all about toning your body. Work with what you’re working with, but keep it tight.”