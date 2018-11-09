Kate Bock Sizzles In High-Cut Red Swimsuit In Instagram Snap

Kate Bock channeled Baywatch on Thursday when she took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snap of herself rocking a red one-piece swimsuit.

In the snap, the 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is posing on a beach in front of the ocean with her back toward the camera. The Canadian beauty is holding the sides of her one-piece as she poses with her right leg slightly propped up as she stands with her shoulders drawn back and chest forward in a classic modeling position that gives the body the coveted “S” shape, accentuating the curves while slimming down the figure.

Bock, who has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue from 2013 to 2018 and was voted “Rookie of the Year” for her first appearance, is wearing her hair natural and wavy in the best beach style. The model is looking down at her right shoulder as she smiles softly in a coy yet seductive way.

In the caption, the model expressed her excitement over participating in the first annual Celebrity Beach Soccer Match, which is slated to take place on Nov. 17 in Miami, as the Inquisitr previously reported. In addition, the blonde bombshell added that she is looking forward to returning to the “heat in Miami.”

The photo, which Bock shared with her 374,000 Instagram followers, received more than 6,800 likes in about 18 hours and nearly 100 comments. Fans took to the comment section to share how they feel about soccer with comments like, “raincheck for me – soccer can be a bit boring,” and to comment on the model’s good looks.

“Wow very cute picture. Have a nice time bb. What a super nice post. Enjoy life,” another user wrote.

Other models who will be joining Bock at the celebrity soccer match include Samantha Hoopes, Myla Dalbesio, Hunter McGrady, Camille Kostek, Jasmyn Wilkins, and Olivia Culpo, according to Miami.com. The event will feature a 7 x 7 exhibition match to raise money for Best Buddies, a nonprofit that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Since being discovered at age 12 at a local swimming pool, the Vancouver-native has gone on to grace the cover of Maxim and Elle. She has also modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

When she was 21-years-old, Bock was named Sports Illustrated’s 2013 Rookie of the Year, with 41 percent of the votes by visitors to SportsIllustrated.com, the HuffPost reported at the time. Bock beat out Hannah Davis, Natasha Barnard, and Emily DiDonato for the title.