Nina Dobrev Reposts Alaina Housley’s Last IG Photo, Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Thousand Oaks Shooting Victim

Less than a week before she was one of 12 people who died in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, Alaina Housley shared her last Instagram photo, which referenced characters from The Vampire Diaries in the caption. This image was reposted on Friday morning by Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, who took to Instagram and paid tribute to the 18-year-old Pepperdine University freshman and called for stricter gun control in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Devastated to hear about the Thousand Oaks Shooting and the news of this young girl Alaina’s untimely death,” Dobrev wrote.

“This needs to stop. 311 days this year, and of those 307 have had shootings. It’s not okay. Gun laws need to change. We need to end the violence and hatred. We need to keep these kids alive. What more has to happen for lawmakers to take action? How many more lives will be taken before the senseless killing ends? Rest in peace beautiful angel. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all the victims of this terrible attack.”

The photo was originally posted on November 1 and shows Housley holding a small black book in her hands and standing in front of what appears to be a school bulletin board with photo collages and drawings of the states of California and Colorado. She captioned the image by saying that she wishes “a Salvatore brother would come find me,” a reference to the Vampire Diaries characters played by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

Alaina Housley graduated in June from Vintage High School in Napa and turned 18 a month later. https://t.co/eiOLUu4uLp — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 8, 2018

According to USA Today, Thousand Oaks shooting victim Alaina Housley was the niece of actress and talk show host Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley. Aside from the couple, who issued a joint statement honoring and remembering their late niece, Tamera’s younger brother, actor Tahj Mowry, also took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to the young woman he considered his “cousin,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

While Nina Dobrev’s tribute to Alaina Housley and the other victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting got over 140,000 likes from followers in the four hours since it was posted, the sensitive nature of the post appears to have resulted in multiple arguments among other Instagram users. Several commenters debated over Dobrev’s remark about gun laws, with some saying that the shooting could have been avoided if the United States imposed stricter laws like other countries have, and others maintaining that suspected shooter Ian David Long’s alleged mental health issues, and not guns per se, were to blame for the incident.