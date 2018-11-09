Queen Elizabeth Had Words With Prince Harry Over ‘Difficult Bride’ Meghan Markle, Claims Royal Insider

'Meghan cannot have whatever she wants'

A royal insider has claimed that not everything is rosy between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle, with the Monarch having to put the royal family’s newest addition firmly in her place on more than one occasion.

The Sun reports that immediately prior to his marriage to Meghan in the grounds of Windsor Castle last May, Prince Harry allegedly told royal staff, “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

This apparently did not sit well with the Queen who prides herself on her no-nonsense manner and frugal lifestyle.

According to a royal insider the duchess had her ‘heart set’ on wearing a particular tiara on her big day. The tiara in question was an elaborate affair containing breathtaking emeralds.

Sources say the Queen banned Meghan from wearing the glamorous headpiece because the green stones might have come from Russia. The Monarch allegedly snapped, “She (Meghan) gets what tiara she’s given by me.”

In the wake of Her Majesty’s ‘royal decree’, Prince Harry allegedly ‘hit the roof’.

The source said, “Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.”

To rub salt into what was already a red raw wound, the Queen apparently ‘also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage.’

On the day of the wedding Meghan was seen wearing Queen Mary’s diamond and platinum bandeau tiara. She picked it from the Queen’s collection during a visit to Buckingham Palace.

She has given no indication it wasn’t her first choice of tiara. In fact the opposite is true. In Robert Jobson’s bestselling book ‘Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams’ Meghan gushes how ‘fortunate’ she felt to chose a tiara from the Queen’s private collection.

Meghan explained, “When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine. “And that was the one that, I think, as we tried them on, stood out.”

Harry added, “Every girl’s dream is to be able to try on a tiara. It was such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet.”

New Zealand Herald / Getty Images

Yet the inside source claims such sentiments are simply the royal PR machine in action and the reality is somewhat different. They claim former Suits star Meghan is ‘used to working in a Hollywood environment and can be difficult’.

It is also alleged that the Queen has warned Meghan to follow family protocol and keep a civl tongue when she is addressing staff members.

The source added, that in stark contrast, “Kate Middleton has always been very careful about how she has acted around staff.”