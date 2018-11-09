‘B&B’ Weekly Spoilers For November 12-16: Bill Has Ridge On His Knees While Brooke Begs For Mercy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 12-16 promise that revenge is in order as Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) finally has Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) right where he wants him, on his knees and begging for mercy. According to Highlight Hollywood, Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) battle escalates, while Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) gains a new ally. The Spencer brothers, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton), find themselves in a unique situation where they are forced to see both Bill and Ridge’s misdeeds.

Monday, November 12

After hiring the IT expert Ken (Danny Woodburn), Bill and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) realize that they need to set up a meeting between Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). The two will meet outside in a parking lot. Inquisitr also reported that Brooke told Ridge that Bill was onto him, so Ridge may relay that info to the judge while trying to remain covert. In the meantime, B&B spoiler photos show that Justin will be listening in his car with some hi-tech equipment.

Pam and Quinn’s battle will reach new heights this week. Both women are quite capable of fighting dirty, and won’t hesitate in bringing the other down.

Tuesday, November 13

Bill’s plot to find out if Ridge and the judge had colluded, worked. Ridge will fret when he discovers that he has been caught out and could be facing jail time.

Pam still has not forgiven Quinn for ruining her wedding. Knowing how jealous Quinn can get, Pam asks Eric Forrester (John McCook) if Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) can have her old job back as Forrester Creations’ co-receptionist.

Next week on B&B, Bill sets up Ridge. He arranges for Ridge and the judge to meet in a parking lot, when they both realize they hadn’t called each other, and were set up by Bill. Ridge is on eggshells, waiting to see Bill’s next move. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/drleGN53I2 — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) November 9, 2018

Wednesday, November 14

Katie (Heather Tom), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), and Brooke learn that Bill has all the evidence he needs to send Ridge to prison.

Pam and Donna also have a tumultuous history, with Pam once dumping honey all over Donna. Pam tries to make it up to Donna as they talk about their past.

Thursday, November 15

Brooke begs Bill to consider his options carefully. She obviously does not want to see her husband go to prison, and pleads with Bill for Ridge’s sake.

Liam, Wyatt, and Will (Finnegan George) will spend some quality time together.

Friday, November 16

In an interesting move, “Bill shares his regret over the past with Brooke and make a promise to her about his future.” It seems as if Bill is playing on Brooke’s emotions. He wants Brooke and may decide not to press charges at all. But what is it going to cost Brooke?

Ridge will confide in Liam, Wyatt, Katie, and Thorne. He will tell them what he thinks Bill’s motives are. Of course, the Spencer brothers are in a unique position because they nearly lost their father in the fall, yet they know that Bill has also had his share in causing so much discord in the family.

Catch up on the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, casting, and November sweeps news, then tune in for a new episode weekdays on CBS.