Kim Kardashian Has To Evacuate Her Home As Massive Woolsey Fire Approaches

Kim Kardashian was forced to flee her home on Thursday night as the raging Woolsey Fire approached her Hidden Hills property.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had to grab much of what she could in less than an hour when she landed home and found out that a wildfire was threatening her neighborhood. Kim posted several aerial pictures and videos of the fire that she took from her jet, saying “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

The 38-year-old also thanked firefighters for their service and for keeping her community safe, while recording the firetrucks and police cars driving around her neighborhood. In one of the videos, Kim is watching the whole commotion from her car, and is heard saying, “They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes.”

The #Woolsey Fire has grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment. @LACoFD has ordered a mandatory evacuation in all areas north of the 101 freeway from Valley Circle to Lindero Cyn. A voluntary evacuation remains in effect for Calabasas areas south of the 101 pic.twitter.com/6PzFCxdbzP — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018

The wildfire also affected surrounding areas, including Calabasas, where Kim’s sister Kourtney lives. Kourt, 39, also decided to evacuate. “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight,” she captioned a photo of her car trunk filled with bags. She instead headed to her sister’s, Kendall Jenner, as she posted a photo of pumpkin spice-flavored cookies alongside the caption, “Wait, what? I’m raiding your pantry @kendalljenner.”

The Woolsey Fire, which had already swept through the area earlier in the day, was burning out of control on Thursday night, with the City of Calabasas tweeting that it had “grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment,” according to People magazine. Due to the intensity in which it was growing, the areas located north of the 101 freeway from Valley Circle to Lindera Canyon were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Another separate fire was threatening homes in the areas of Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks, the community that is still mourning the lives lost during the mass shooting at a night club on Wednesday night that left 13 dead, including the gunman and a police officer.

My babies pic.twitter.com/CBJpug2grz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Another A-lister who had to evacuate her home was actress Alyssa Milano, who tweeted, “”I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.” She also said her husband was in New York City, and that her beloved horses were also being evacuated by her trainer.

Aside from these incidents, yet another intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to leave their homes too.