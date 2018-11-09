Anne De Paula Goes Completely Naked In Racy Instagram Video

Anne De Paula sends temperatures soaring with a recent video she is featured in. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a clip of the Brazilian model in its official Instagram account on Thursday in which the model is shown both naked and in different swimsuits as she strikes a host of seductive poses.

The clip starts off with De Paula in the nude, expect from a string that looks like a thong that goes from her bottom and wraps around her body. The 23-year-old model is seated on the sand in from the sea with her backside towards the camera. As she poses for the camera, she makes sure to position her arms strategically to keep the video Instagram safe. The clip then moves onto the next segment, which shows the Sports Illustrated model in a skimpy high-cut yellow one-piece swimsuit that accentuates her curves, particularly her chest.

Through the clip, De Paulo is wearing her dark brown tresses in loose waves, exuding volume, texture and definition that highlight her sun-kissed skin. De Paula has a “wild and free” sort of attitude as works through the clip.

The video was a hit. Nearly 170,000 viewed the video in about 18 hours and more than 23,000 liked it. The video also garnered more than 360 comments, with followers commenting on the interesting thong-like piece she is wearing in the first segment of the video.

“She’s flawless,” one Instagram user wrote while another added, “I’m sorry but that look incredibly uncomfortable and even painful lol.”

In the caption, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit simply included three peach emoji.

De Paula, who is originally from Rio de Janeiro, is rumored to be dating NBA star Joel Embiid, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The rumors started circulating following her split from Danny O’Donoghue, the frontman of the Irish alternative rock band The Script, after De Paula starred in the band’s music video for their song “No Good in Goodbye” when she was 19 years old.

De Paula and O’Donoghue ended their three-year relationship on bitter terms, according to The Sun. But within a month, the brunette stunner had moved on and has now been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers star, Embiid.

In an interview with GQ, the 7-foot-tall basketball player revealed that he has a girlfriend, though didn’t name the lucky one, only saying that “she’s pretty big at what she does.” Shortly after, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a photo to Instagram showing Embiid kissing the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.