Olivia Culpo Looks Sexy In Tiny Tube Dress On Instagram

Despite all the rumors about her personal life, Olivia Culpo seems to be living her best life and she wants everyone to know it!

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself enjoying a delicious-looking cocktail at a Cointreau party. And it wasn’t just any regular cocktail: it was her very own drink, which she specifically designed for the brand, and named it The Red Carpet Cosmos. Her outfit was on point, as Olivia donned a tiny red polka dot tube dress that hugged her figure and showed plenty of skin, which she paired with matching red heels and red clutch. In the pictures, the model is seen proudly holding her designer cocktail as she strikes a sexy pose. For the most eager fans, she also announced in her caption that the recipe would be coming soon.

As per usual, Olivia also documented the whole night on her Instagram stories. She not only filmed the commotion going on inside the venue, but she also smiled to the camera as she sipped on her signature beverage. All the hard work must have left her starving, as the former Miss Universe posted a story in which she’s seen devouring a mini burger, with the caption, “Give me a break, can’t a girl eat her mini burger in peace?!?!”

Earlier in the day, Olivia had been spotted flaunting her toned legs in a leather mini skirt while out and about in New York City. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she completed her outfit with a skin-tight black top, a coral-colored cropped jacket and a pair of black heeled Dr. Marten boots. She opted for a natural-looking make up style, which included nude lips and full eyebrows.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been keeping herself busy since it was revealed that she had split up with her ex-boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola — for the second time this year. The couple called it quits after Amendola was photographed cosying up to sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach in Miami while Olivia was away in Australia shooting for Sports Illustrated.

Sources had previously told Radar Online that the Reprisal actress was furious to learn of what Amendola was up to while she was away, and that she’s had enough with him.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider revealed.