‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, November 8: Julius, Vivienne & Shirley Attend Steffy’s Intimates Fashion Show

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, November 8 features Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Intimates fashion show. She Knows Soaps reports that Steffy addressed the media and told them about her career while being a single mother. After her interview, she went looking for her father but Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) also didn’t know where he was. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) approached Steffy and told her that her grandmother was there. Steffy assured Sally that her grandmother had been cleared to watch the fashion show.

Julius Avant(Obba Babbatunde), Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford), and Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) were there to support their loved ones. Julius saw Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and told Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), “Now I get it.” However, Vivienne didn’t approve of her husband’s remark. Shirley was so proud of her granddaughter that she squeezed her during Steffy’s pep talk before the fashion show got started.

In the meantime, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was upstairs tin the offices talking to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke had just told him that Bill (Don Diamont) was trying to link him to Judge McMullen, and warned him that Spencer was onto him. Ridge dismissed her fears by telling her that as long as she stayed away from Bill everything would be fine.

The fashion show starts with Danny (Keith Carlos) and a blonde model (Sierra Paxton) taking to the runway first. Xander was up next and he was confident on the catwalk. Proud Uncle Julius jumped up and took his hand.

Backstage, Steffy finally found Ridge but immediately noticed that he seemed distracted. He told her that Brooke and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) planned to spend the day together. Sally was also nervous that the audience would not like her designs. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) assured her and they kissed. Later, Sally told Zoe that she noticed that she and Xander seemed to be getting closer. Zoe said that a certain someone, implying Emma Barber (Nia Sioux), was in the way.

Steffy shines as she models the showstopper in the first official Intimates fashion show.

When it was Sally’s turn to strut her stuff, Shirley and Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) beamed and clapped wildly. Sally wore a revealing lace teddy and the crowd loved the design. Steffy modeled the showstopper, before thanking everyone for the support.

Steffy and her crew continued to celebrate backstage, with Ridge giving an impromptu speech. He remarked that his daughter was an inspiration.

Brooke was seated alone at a table at Il Giardino. She was on a call to Hope and told her to take care of herself. Bill then joined her. He said that once again Ridge had put her and her daughter second referring to Steffy’s fashion show. He then begged Brooke to tell him the truth about Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen because he wanted his son back.