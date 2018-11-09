Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In A Glamorous Lingerie Set At VSFS18

Like all the gorgeous models who participated in Victoria’s Secret annual fashion extravaganza stunned their fans in their provocative lingerie and bikinis, Danish model Josephine Skriver didn’t fail to impress either.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram and posted several of her pictures from the event, where she is featured wearing some sexy lingerie sets that accentuated her perfect body.

One day before the show, the hottie posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she was seen wearing a floral-white lace bra as she posed alongside her fellow model, Elsa Hosk. The picture in question received 204,000 likes and more than 700 comments, wherein fans showered her with endless compliments.

On the day of the show, Josephine posted several pictures from the event as well as a video, where she was seen dressed up in a black plunge bra and shimmery black underwear. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Danish model looked gorgeous from head to toe, and a look at the comments section proves that her fans went completely crazy.

In the video, where she posed with one of her fellow models, Josephine flaunted her tall frame and enviable figure. The plunge bra showcased her never-ending cleavage, which immediately sent pulses racing. The video garnered more than 254,000 likes and close to 1,800 comments from her fans and followers.

Commenting on Josephine’s very visible four-pack abs, one of her fans wrote that they can “really tell that Josephine’s been working out [hard]!”

In the latest picture that the hottie posted to her Instagram account, she is featured lying on a pink velvet couch in the dressing room. Josephine flaunted her smooth, long legs, her flat stomach, her eye-popping abs, and flashed ample cleavage as she struck a sultry pose for the camera. She accessorized with multiple bracelets and rings on both hands and wore a delicate diamond pendant that delicately sat on her chest.

“Always a stunning beauty,” wrote one of her fans.

“I am obsessed with you,” another one commented.

Per an earlier report by the Inquisitr, Josephine is one of the 14 lucky models who has been given angel wings by Victoria’s Secret. Anyone who follows VS shows closely knows that not all the models participating in the show get the wings and only those who do remain the face of the brand for the rest of the year. Josephine started modelling for VS in 2013, but was given her wings in 2016.

The report further detailed that the hottie is not only a pretty face, but is also a popular LGBT-rights activist. Being born to gay parents herself through in-vitro fertilization, the model says that she wants to fight for gay rights.