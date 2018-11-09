Hilary Duff Turned Her Placenta From Baby Banks’ Birth Into A ‘Delightful’ Smoothie

Actress and singer Hilary Duff chose an all-natural and drug-free delivery for the October 25 birth of her second child, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in a birthing tub at her Los Angeles home with only a doula and midwifes present. Now, she has revealed that she has taken another rather unusual step; she took her after-birth placenta and turned it into a delicious drink.

According to E! News, the Younger star explained on a new episode of Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast, released on Thursday, November 8, that she mixed part of the placenta with berries, fruit juice, and “everything delicious” to concoct a unique beverage.

“I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was, like, 10 years old,” gushed Duff.

As for the remainder of the placenta, the 31-year-old froze it in ice cube form and planned to add it to future smoothies that she will consume.

When asked why she didn’t have the placenta turned into pills as some women elect to do, Duff said that she “heard something weird” about them, including “placenta burps” not being “ideal.”

But is consuming the placenta actually beneficial for a new mother? Not according to Sara Swift, an OB-GYN in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“There is no proven scientific evidence that placentophagy is beneficial — no increase in breast milk production, as it can actually have the opposite effect, and no benefit in mood, etc. — all the benefits are thought to be placebo effects,” the doctor told People.

Baby Banks is Duff’s first child with her boyfriend of nearly two years, 31-year-old musician Matthew Koma. She has a 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, from her previous marriage to former NHL player Mike Comrie.

On the podcast, the Lizzie McGuire alum said that Luca was “kind of uninterested” in the birth of his half-sister, but a “huge smile” crossed his face once he saw the precious babe.

In June, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Duff told Ryan Seacrest that she was excited about raising a little girl in her household.

“For the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters, and trucks, and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green, and I was just, like, ready for pink and purple stuff,” she said.