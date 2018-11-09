Emily Ratajkowski Posts A New Picture On Instagram Wearing A Blue Suit And Terms Her Look ‘Bossy’

Whenever someone sees that Emily Ratajkowski has posted a new picture of herself on Instagram, the first thing that comes to mind is a bikini picture. However, Emrata knows how to excite her fans and keep them interested by posing in different attires from time to time.

Right before her bedtime, the 27-year-old model took to her favorite platform — Instagram — and posted a picture where she is featured wearing a blue suit which she paired with a dress shirt and a brown tie. She posed with a toothpick tucked in her mouth to give a tough and intimidating look. The picture was part of the photoshoot that Emrata recently had with Office Magazine along with an interesting interview where she openly talked about women’s empowerment, sex-positive feminism, and body positivity.

Within less than 30 minutes, Emrata’s picture amassed more than 60,000 likes and 400 comments from her fans and followers, which proves that people are not solely interested in her racy photographs.

“I love you Emily, you are gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “Absolutely amazing,” another one wrote. Many of her fans also likened her look to Michael Jackson. A few hours before posting the current picture, Emily posted more pictures from the same photoshoot where she was featured wearing a striped suit with nothing underneath, thus flashing some serious skin. The picture in question was favorited by 366,000 people and it attracted more than 16,00 comments.

Office Magazine — which conducted Emrata’s interview and the photoshoot — also posted her pictures on their own Instagram page and posted a long quote from Emily’s interview.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emrata made some very serious comments about her views on feminism as well as the criticism that she often attracts from people — especially women — for celebrating her body.

“There’s really just no right and wrong to me – especially for young women. The rest of culture is always telling us what we should and shouldn’t do – not only what we should look like, but what we should do with our lives,” Emily said during the interview.

“Instead of having women support women and whatever their choices are, they’re putting each other down and giving them something else to worry about.”

After reading the quote on Office‘s page, fans reacted to Emrata’s words in different ways. While some supported her views and admired her for her courageous and empowering stance on feminism, others blasted her for being confused.

According to an opinion piece published by the Quartz, Emily was told by the author that not everything Emrata does has to be construed as a feminist gesture. “Empowerment is not the same thing as feminism,” the article said. “They can be empowering or even pleasurable to us because they make us more confident in a patriarchal society that expects so much of women, but they don’t have to be feminist. And Ratajkowski confuses and conflates this politics-meet-aesthetics tension.”