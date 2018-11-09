Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Insanely Fit Post-Baby Body In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Candice Swanepoel’s performance at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show could earn her the comeback player of the year award.

Even though she gave birth to her second baby just five months ago, the supermodel was back for the show on Thursday and showed off her insanely fit figure as she walked the runway. As People magazine noted, Candice rocked the runway in a black bra and thong in what was a quick turnaround after welcoming a boy named Ariel in June.

The Victoria’s Secret model has been getting very candid about her road back to the runway. Swanepoel had shared an uplifting message on Instagram in response to fellow Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, who also gave birth this year but was back in time for the show.

“I love what @behatiprinsloo said today I’d like to elaborate… I’m so excited to feel strong again after having my two babies,” Swanepoel wrote (via People). “Its [sic] definitely a process feeling ‘normal’ again. Our bodies become a vessel and it’s a mind blowing process making a human being. I’m far from perfect and every mother should give themselves time to recover and not have to focus on what they look like. It’s about how you FEEL that is important. You are important.”

Swanepoel added that she was proud of her body and wanted to represent all the hard-working mothers “out there working and taking care of their babies because we deserve to feel beautiful and powerful and sexy AF!”

Swanepoel has already given followers a glimpse of her motherhood journey. Back in September, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself breastfeeding while rocking a bikini at the beach, Harper’s Bazaar noted that Candice announced Ariel’s birth with an Instagram Story showing her baby boy’s tiny fingers gripped around her’s.

The Victoria’s Secret model also showed followers just how quickly she regained her famous figure after Ariel was born. Just a few days before the beachside breastfeeding picture, Candice Swanepoel shared another snap that showed her bikini figure was looking great already.

It’s the time of year! Angels are back in New York for the 2018 #VictoriasSecret fashion show. Check out some of the highlights on the runway and tell us who your favorite angel is! #CandiceSwanepoel #KendallJenner https://t.co/OwJ1XbVJce pic.twitter.com/GxJfOyGQO8 — China Plus News (@ChinaPlusNews) November 9, 2018

The images of Swanepoel from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show were a huge hit with fans, with the pictures of Candice rocking the runway going viral across social media.

Fans who want to see a closer glimpse of Candice Swanepoel’s post-baby body can check out the entire Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when it airs on December 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.