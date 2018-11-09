Former ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Mishael Morgan Announces Joyous Baby News!

Former The Young and the Restless actress, Mishael Morgan, who portrayed Hilary in Genoa City for five years, made a joyous announcement about her family earlier today!

The star took to Instagram to introduce her new baby girl to the world. Morgan let her friends, family, and fans know that her family grew by one with the birth of her sweet bundle of joy.

The actress posted a series of pictures featuring herself along with newborn Naliyah, big brother Niam, and new daddy Navid Ali. In one of the precious family photos, Niam proudly holds his bundled up little sister while his beautiful and tired looking parents proudly sit beside their children. Another image shows the alert little girl wrapped in a snuggly blanket with a cap on to keep her warm. Finally, the last picture shows Niam enjoying his baby sister who’s yawning.

In her hastags, the new mom revealed she gave birth to Naliyah at home, and her baby arrived right on time. Morgan also indicated that at merely a few the new baby already has the world wrapped around her tiny little finger.

The actress’s Y&R fans chimed in with their congratulations. One expressed that Morgan is still missed on the show. “CONGRATULATIONS we miss you on Y&R, but a child is so much better in my books, and I look up to you for wanting to be home!”

Another fan echoed the sentiment replying, “Miss you on Y&R but so happy you are spending time with your beautiful family.”

Several of Morgan’s followers on the popular social media network also appreciated the baby’s name with complimentary comments about the family’s choice. One fan replied, “She is beautiful. Congratulations!! I love her name.”

For now, Morgan has her hands full transitioning to being a mother of two and recovering from her daughter’s birth. However, soap fans hope to see her sometime soon on one of their favorite shows.

Since Hilary died earlier this year in a car crash that left Devon (Bryton James) devastated and Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison, Genoa City has not been the same. Because of how clear Morgan and Y&R executive producer and head writer Mal Young were about her departure, fans don’t even hold out hope that Hilary may somehow come back from the dead, which often happens on daytime dramas.

According to Inquisitr, Morgan is one of several stars that left Y&R this year. Others who’ve joined her include Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), and Doug Davidson (Paul). Plus, Christel Khalil recently announced a move from contract to recurring.

Congratulations to Mishael Morgan and her family on the birth of Naliyah.