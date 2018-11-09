Victoria’s Secret Angel, Taylor Hill, Shares A Gorgeous Pic Of Herself From The Backstage Of VSFS18

With the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 (VSFS18) kicking off in New York on Thursday, November 8, many models who have participated in the event — including supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid — have shared glimpses of the show on their social media.

One of the current angels, Taylor Hill, who first walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014 but got her angel wings in 2015, posted a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram from the show’s backstage and completely stunned her fans.

In the picture, the gorgeous 22-year-old model is featured while sitting in the dressing room and apparently waiting to get her hair done. She is seen wearing a gorgeous studded black robe and black thigh-high boots. A little earlier she shared an up-close picture of herself which showed her makeup as well as her beautiful brown tresses.

The first picture amassed more than 153,000 likes and 600 comments within 40 minutes of going live, while the older one garnered more than 300,000 likes and close to 18,00 comments in less than 10 hours. Taylor also posted a series of Instagram stories where she is seen carrying out some very strenuous exercises prior to the fashion who, which shows how much hard work the models have put in to maintain their perfect bikini bodies.

“OMG, you are simply stunning, ” one of her fans wrote on her picture. While another one wrote that he can’t wait to see Taylor in lingerie. “I’m OBSESSED WITH U,” another fan wrote on the picture.

In another recent workout picture, where Taylor Hill is seen wearing a leopard printed sports bra and matching gym pants, fans praised her for the efforts that she employs to stay fit.

“I wonder how can you do so many tough exercises,” one person wrote on the picture, which was favorited by 220,000 people. “I wish I could also have those abs,” another fan commented on Taylor’s enviable body.

“[sic] Sometimes I think models are so lucky to have such a wonderful body. Thank you for showing us that it’s just hard, hard work every day,” another fan praised Taylor’s efforts.

According to the Daily Mail, posting pictures of the event on social media was prohibited but since fans couldn’t wait to see their favorite models in skimpy bikinis, the models shared some glimpses from the glamorous extravaganza on their social media accounts.

An unofficial Instagram page, however, posted some pictures of the gorgeous models as they walked the runway in barely-there-yet-gorgeous lingerie sets, the Daily Mail report said.