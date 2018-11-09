Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Lingerie Picture In Preview Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Kendall is making her return after not appearing in the 2017 show.

Kendall Jenner isn’t going to wait for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to give fans a glimpse of the racy look she will be rocking.

Ahead of the lingerie line’s annual fashion show, the reality star cum model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking the lingerie that she will be wearing on the runway. In the picture, Kendall rocked a plaid bra with a matching miniskirt that showed off plenty of skin.

The picture made a huge impression on her followers, garnering tens of thousand of likes and comments in just a few minutes.

“Literal angel,” one person wrote.

“Smoking HOT,” another added.

For Kendall Jenner, appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016 was a dream come true and represented the culmination of her journey from being known simply as a reality television star to making a name for herself in the modeling world. After appearing in that year’s show, she did not appear last year. As TMZ reported, Kendall was forced to miss out because of a multi-million dollar deal she signed with La Perla lingerie that prevented her from representing Victoria’s Secret.

But the contract is now up, and Kendall said she was thrilled to be on the runway again in 2018.

“I’m excited to be back. We’re all together again,” Jenner told People magazine, pointing to friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Kendall and her sisters actually gave a bit of a preview last week when they dressed as Victoria’s Secret angels for Halloween — wearing authentic wings that had appeared in a past VS Fashion Show. As Kendall told People, it was perfect timing as it gave her a bit of a warm-up for this week’s actual show.

“I did [get my practice in]. I actually didn’t even think of it like that until I got into the outfit and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this was good,’ ” Jenner said. “It was so much fun.”

When Kendall was asked which sister she would want to walk with her down the Victoria’s Secret runway, she gave a diplomatic answer — “All of them.”

Those who want to see Kendall Jenner walk the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be able to catch all the action when it airs on December 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC. In the meantime, they can check out the preview — plus all of her other racy pictures — on her Instagram page.