Locations Of All Characters For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2018 – Photos Of Party Map

It's the most wonderful time of the year to meet some awesome and rare characters.

On Thursday night, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of 2018 took place in Magic Kingdom, and it was quite the festive occasion as usual. There was not a lot of info released early for the party this year, but with the first one in the books, it’s all out there. With numerous party dates remaining throughout the year, you’re going to want to make the most of your time when you go. That is why you need photos of the party map and all the character locations you can handle.

The rare characters are always some of the greatest things about the Christmas parties, but only guests attending them can get in the lines. Sure, some of the wait times can be quite excessive, but what do you expect for Sandy Claws?

Guests can find out a lot of information about MVMCP on the official website of Walt Disney World as it gives you entertainment times, food options, and much more. Still, it’s not going to give you the details of where to find your favorite characters and which ones to make sure you have extra time for.

With the first party taking place on November 8, 2018, the maps were officially released by Disney and they give you info on where to see the characters, but not who is there.

The Mickey Mouse head silhouette shows where character meet-and-greets take place during the party. For who you will be able to meet there, though, here is the full list.

Main Street U.S.A.

Mickey Mouse – Town Square Theater

Sandy Claws and Sally – Town Square Theater

Santa Claus – Next to City Hall

Tomorrowland

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde – Next to Carousel of Progress

Polar Bears and Reindeer – Inside Cosmic Ray’s

Fantasyland

There will be a host of Prince and Princesses spread throughout Fantasyland and inside of Princess Fairytale Hall.

Rapunzel and Flynn

Belle

Ariel and Eric – Across from Ariel’s Grotto, next to Prince Eric’s Market

Cinderella and Prince Charming

Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger – A Place For Friends To Meet next to Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Elena of Avalor

Tiana and Naveen

Snow White and Prince

Adventureland

Aladdin, Genie, Abu, Jasmine – Switch out (usually two at a time) in Agrabah

Captain Jack Sparrow – Across from Pirates of the Caribbean on Pirate tutorial stage

Peter Pan – Roaming around

Moana – Queue for Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Liberty Square

Mary Poppins and Bert – Gazebo outside Christmas shop

Frontierland

Country Bears – Roaming around

Storybook Circus

Seven Dwarfs – Inside of the big tent of Pete’s Silly Side Show

Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, Timon – Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam in the tent near Pete’s

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck – Near the

Casey Jr. Splash ‘n Soak Station

Santa Goofy – Outside Barnstormer

Scrooge McDuck and Donald Duck – Casey Jr. Splash ‘n Soak Station

Event Dates

November 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 25, 27, and 29

December 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 21

There is so much to enjoy at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but the character meet-and-greets are often the key thing. There are such rare times that guests can meet Genie, Abu, the princes, Scrooge McDuck, and others, but they get their chance with all of them at the Magic Kingdom parties. Now, if you’re heading to any of the parties throughout the rest of 2018, you’ll know where to find your favorites.