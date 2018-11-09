Tahj Mowry Remembers ‘Cousin’ Alaina Housley Who Was Killed In Thousand Oaks Shooting

They may not be related by blood, but Tahj Mowry still considers Alaina Housley a cousin to him.

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared the Tamera Mowry-Housley lost her niece, Alaina, in the Thousand Oaks shooting rampage. It was her husband Adam Housley’s brother’s daughter but members of the Mowry family also consider Alaina to be a part of their own family though she’s not related by blood. Actor Tahj Mowry took to his Instagram story today to pay tribute to Alaina. Along with a photo of the Pepperdine student, the 32-year-old wrote a heartfelt caption, expressing how much he was going to miss Alaina.

“I love you Alaina. You were so beautiful. So perfect. So special. You didn’t deserve this. No one does,” he began his heartbreaking post.

“I’m going to miss you so much. Thank you everyone for their prayers and my heart goes out to all the other families that lost someone to this. Rest easy cousin, rest easy…” he said.

Tamera’s twin sister, Tia Mowry, also took to her own Instagram page earlier today to share a photo of Alaina as well as a photo of the 18-year-old.

“Our sweet Alaina. We are broken. Our hearts are broken. We love you”

Earlier today, Tamera took to Twitter to try and locate her niece, who had gone missing during the shooting. The actress asked one of Alaina’s suitemates if she had any further information about Alaina’s whereabouts but a few hours later, she and her husband Adam released a statement to the public, confirming their fears that Alaina was indeed among the victims in the tragic shooting Borderline Bar.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to the Inquisitr. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared shots rang out at a packed Borderline Bar before midnight last night. It was college night at the bar and students from the surrounding area were there to dance and have a good time. Sadly, the night ended in tragedy with at least 12 people having been confirmed dead, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran who was the first to respond to the shooting while he was on duty. Names of other victims like Alaina and Cody Coffman are slowly being released to the public after their families have been notified.

The gunman, 28-year-old Ian David Long, was also pronounced dead at the scene though it is unclear if he took his own life or he was injured by authorities.