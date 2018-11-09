Busty Instagram Star Abigail Ratchford Pushes Community Guideline Boundaries In Daring New Series Of Posts

The 26-year-old Instagram model who says she makes $170,000 per year just from posting racy pictures of herself upped the ante this week in a boundary-pushing new series of sexy snaps.

Abigail Ratchford, the 26-year-old Instagram superstar who told The New York Post that she makes $170,000 per year simply from posting racy pictures of herself on the social media site, upped the ante this week — pushing the platform’s boundaries with some of the most daring photos she has ever posted on her Instagram account.

The Facebook-owned platform’s “community guidelines” ban nudity, as well as “photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples.” While Ratchford’s posts this week do not appear to directly violate the site’s policies, Ratchford, a former paralegal from Scranton, Pennsylvania, as Inquisitr has earlier noted, appears to be taking some risks with those guidelines, in one post, seen at this link, appearing nearly nude, with her bared bosom obscured only by a coffee-table book biography of 1950s pin-up icon Bettie Page.

Another Ratchford Instagram offering seems as if it would break the site’s taboo against “fully-nude buttocks,” unless the narrow straps of a midnight-blue garter belt count as clothing that covers at least a minute portion of her backside.

As Maxim, a magazine in which Ratchford has made frequent appearances, noted earlier this year, Ratchford has made a habit of “testing” Instagram to see wha she can get away with on the platform.

But Ratchford is up-front about her reason for posting the increasingly daring shots. She feels that she does not fit into the requirements of traditional modeling, according to the site Women Fitness.

“I’ve always dealt with pressure from the beginning because my body is not a normal size: two body type for a model, so I’ve always been called fat or thicker told I needed to lose weight. The funny thing is about a year ago, I was dealing with a lot of stress personally and ended up losing weight.”

“The ironic thing was I got a lot of backlash for that and everybody was like ‘Why did you lose weight?!!!’ So that’s when I realized,” she said. “No matter if I’m skinny or too ‘thick’ at the end of the day, you just can’t make everybody happy. As long as I’m happy with myself that’s all that matters.”

How does she make six figures out of doing nothing bit posting scantily-clad snaps of herself on Instagram? Simply by endorsing products in her posts, she told The Post.

“For every million followers, you can charge up to $1,500 a post,” sh explained. Ratchford’s Instagram page now has 8.6 million followers.