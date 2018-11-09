Retired NBA Star Matt Barnes Is Awarded Sole Custody Of His Twins

Shortly after his ex-wife was arrested for child endangerment, Matt Barnes is awarded sole physical and legal custody of their children.

Retired NBA star Matt Barnes is full of gratitude today after a judge awarded him sole physical and legal custody of his 10-year-old twin sons, Carter and Isaiah. According to People, the decision was made following a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Barnes shares the twins with his ex-wife Gloria Govan who previously starred on VH1’s Basketball Wives, whom he split from in a turbulent divorce in 2014. They were married for two years prior.

On August 31, Govan was arrested for felony child endangerment when she and Barnes were involved in a dispute at their sons’ school, according to police reports. Since the altercation, Barnes has been hard at work taking all steps necessary to protect the safety of his children. He hired the best legal team he could find in hopes he’d be awarded custody of the boys.

Following the successful judicial outcome, Barnes posted a picture with his legal team on Instagram to show his gratitude to the people that went to every possibly length to help him through the difficult process. The DREAM TEAM!” Barnes captioned the photo, adding, “Can’t thank you guys enough #GodIsGood.”

In addition to awarding Barnes full custody of the twins, Govan was also ordered to complete 26 sessions of anger management and 10 parenting classes.

Tension between Barnes and Govan became notably heightened when she began dating Derek Fisher. Fisher was an old teammate of Barnes from when he played with the LA Lakers. Unsurprisingly, Barnes became enraged upon learning that his friend had begun dating his wife, whom he was not even officially divorced from at the time. He later admitted he flew into a blind rage and went to go have it out with his ex-teammate.

It was not Govan or Fisher who told Barnes of their new romance. Barnes was clued in to their relationship by one of his sons who had texted him saying “Mommy’s friend Derek is here.” The child was reportedly uncomfortable seeing his mother with a man that was not his father.

Barnes claims he felt betrayed by Fisher who he had one considered one of his closest friends. However, he says his angry outburst was fueled more by his concern for his children.

Fisher and Govan are now engaged, after he proposed to her this past April. Meanwhile, Barnes’ main focus remains on his twins sons and he plans to do all he is able to keep an amicable relationship with his ex for the sake of their children.