Bella Hadid Stuns In Sheer Lingerie On The Victoria’s Secret Catwalk

Model Bella Hadid wowed in an incredible lingerie set for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and it was edgy and revealing, detailed the Hollywood Life. The matching lingerie set was completely sheer, with bold white straps that read “Victoria’s Secret.” The bottom was high cut, while the top had tons of criss-cross accents in the front. Bella also wore a black cropped jacket, some bracelets, and sporty heels.

Hadid also walked down the catwalk in a glittery silver ensemble, including a cropped negligee with feathery heels and some feathery wings, reported E! News.

Bella’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, was noticeably in the front seat to cheer on his girlfriend. This would be her third time taking part in the VS show. This was a much happier occasion than in 2016, when the two were on a break. However, The Weeknd happened to be there to serenade the models, which created an “awkward” situation, said E! News.

Prior to the show, the model mused on her Instagram about her emotions surrounding the big event.

“Really just can’t wait for you all to see every single one of the insanely beautiful (&equally powerful, smart, kind, wonderful ) girls walk the runway tomorrow. When I was watching them today I cried…a lot???? It’s THAT beautiful. thank you to everyone involved…can’t wait.”

And after the taping of the show, her fans could see why she was so excited about the spectacle.

In addition, her sister Gigi was also part of the show. Bella also shared an Instagram story of her wearing a black VS robe, telling her fans that she couldn’t wait for them to see the show.

Bella’s also been busy with other projects lately, including walking in a show wearing Moschino dress on October 24. The black leather dress had an edgy vibe with buckles on the straps and a zipper running the entire length of the dress.

Also in October, the model also enjoyed the launch day of the new True Religion ad campaign that features her as the face of the brand. Bella posed in front of the ad, where she was photographed topless as she hugged a piece of clothing to her chest. Hadid wore the brand’s jeans, a tight tank top and cheetah-print heels for the occasion.